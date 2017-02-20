Family given son's post mortem exam results

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Family and friends of Vikarant Nand at this funeral today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 4:07PM THE post mortem examination results of the 18-year-old teenager who died in Police custody has been relayed to his family.

The post mortem examination was conducted last Saturday.

But today, Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said they would not be making any further comments regarding the matter.

Deceased Vikarant Nand was taken into custody for breaching a domestic violence restraining order (DVRO) that was issued against him last Thursday.

He died while still in custody at the Nakasi Police Station.