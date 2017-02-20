Fiji Time: 7:49 PM on Monday 20 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Family given son's post mortem exam results

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, February 20, 2017

Update: 4:07PM THE post mortem examination results of the 18-year-old teenager who died in Police custody has been relayed to his family.

The post mortem examination was conducted last Saturday.

But today, Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said they would not be making any further comments regarding the matter.

Deceased Vikarant Nand was taken into custody for breaching a domestic violence restraining order (DVRO) that was issued against him last Thursday.

He died while still in custody at the Nakasi Police Station.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64210.6231
JPY 55.908252.9082
GBP 0.39310.3851
EUR 0.46130.4493
NZD 0.68790.6549
AUD 0.64220.6172
USD 0.49190.4749

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $95,000 payout
  2. Family given son's post mortem exam results
  3. Race against time
  4. Day of fate
  5. Commemorative service inappropriate
  6. Islanders relive Winston ordeal
  7. Torrential rain floods Lautoka
  8. Men in court
  9. Tonga's Queen Mother dies at 90
  10. Health ministry workshops heart diseases

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)