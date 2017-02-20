Fiji Time: 7:49 PM on Monday 20 February

RBF launches seventh edition of student diaries

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, February 20, 2017

Update: 3:52PM WITH its continued initiative to complement financial education and promote financial literacy awareness in our community, the Reserve Bank of Fiji launched its seventh edition of student diaries last week.

Reserve Bank of Fiji governor Barry Whiteside said a total of 4000 copies were printed, which would be distributed to 26 secondary schools around Fiji.

He said the diaries were mainly distributed to rural and maritime areas that were affected by Tropical Cyclone Winston last year.

He added last year was a very challenging year for Fiji, especially for many of our schools and students.

"Some students were still recovering this year from the devastating effects of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston and the recent floods. I hope the diary will assist students in their recovery and learning efforts that were interrupted by Cyclone Winston and the floods," Mr Whiteside said.

He said the theme for this year's diary was 'Money Talks, I should Bank or Invest', which was similar to last year's edition.

"Financial security is and will always remain one of the most critical things in students' lives and they need to learn and understand how to achieve it."








