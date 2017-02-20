1 in 50 children suffers from RHD: Health

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Health Minister Rosy Akbar with rheumatic heart disease patient Walter Tokarua (left) and New Zealand deputy High Commissioner Amanda Vercoe (2nd from left) at the Novotel Hotel in Lami today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 3:39PM ONE in every 50 children from ages five to 15 in Fiji suffer from Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD),Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar has revealed.

Ms Akbar released this statistic while launching a media campaign and workshop aimed at people living with acute rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease across Fiji.

The workshop, held at the at Novotel in Lami this morning,aims to improve services and adherence to antibiotic treatment among RHD patients.

Rheumatic fever is a condition that begins with an infection in the throat or skin.

Rheumatic heart disease is a complication of rheumatic fever, wherein the heart valves are damaged if the rheumatic fever episode is not prevented.

"There are many barriers to patients receiving their monthly injections and the media campaign combined with other activities such as patient support groups and health worker training, are intended to help address these challenges," Ms Akbar said.

"The aim is to ensure more patients are receiving their treatment each month even if they feel well."