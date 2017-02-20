Fiji Time: 7:49 PM on Monday 20 February

Schools to mark International Mother Language Day

MERE NALEBA
Monday, February 20, 2017

Update: 2:17PM ALL schools around the country will celebrate International Mother Language Day tomorrow.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy said all schools were to set aside an hour to involve children in a range of activities to promote the preservation and protection of all mother languages in Fiji.

"Parents also play a vital role in teaching mother tongues to their children in their first few years," Mr Reddy said. 

"The combination of religious values and home learning situation builds that solid foundation for life-long mother tongue development."








