Shallow tropical depression moves southeast

REPEKA NASIKO
Monday, February 20, 2017

Update: 2:03PM A SHALLOW Tropical Depression is gradually moving southeastwards towards the country.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services latest weather bulletin, TD14F with an active trough of cloud and rain was moving from the northwest to the southeast.

It is expected to bring heavy rain with strong northwesterly winds over the northern parts of the country later tonight.

Meanwhile, TD12F which lies to the far west of the country is moving westwards further away from group.

According to forecasters, the likelihood of the two systems forming a Tropical Cyclone was low.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the Yasawa Group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni, nearby smaller islands and the northern parts of the Lau Group.








