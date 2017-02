/ Front page / News

Update: 1:52PM THE Vodafone Premier League is all set to resume after two weeks due to the adverse weather condition.

The matches were called off because the teams could not prepare thoroughly in light of the heavy rain.

Suva will play Nadi at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, while at the same time Rewa takes on Rakiraki at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Meanwhile, Labasa will host Dreketi at Subrail Park in Labasa on the same day.