TC Winston victims remember loved ones

Update: 1:30PM MORE than 1000 people turned up at the Albert Park in Suva today to be part of Government's Multi-Faith National Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving to Commemorate the anniversary of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

In his address, President Jioji Konrote said today's commemoration program also marked one of Fiji's historic event, as Severe TC Winston making a landfall in Rakiraki was rated the worst in the Southern Hemisphere.

"Tropical cyclone Winston wore down on our island with unprecedented fury, and no Fijian who witnessed its effect will ever forget that experience," Mr Konrote said.

"It was the biggest storm to make landfall in the Southern Hemisphere."

Many of those who turned up for the commemoration service were from the affected areas in Tailevu, Ra and from villages on Koro Island.

Mr Konrote said 12 months on, the nation was still dealing with TC Winston's aftermath.

"While things can be rebuilt or replaced, our loved ones are gone forever, names and faces unknown to many Fijians but not to those who they left behind.

"And today, we gather in the presence of their families and their friends to remember those who Winston took from us."