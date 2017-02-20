Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Monday 20 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

TC Winston victims remember loved ones

MERE NALEBA
Monday, February 20, 2017

Update: 1:30PM MORE than 1000 people turned up at the Albert Park in Suva today to be part of Government's Multi-Faith National Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving to Commemorate the anniversary of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

In his address, President Jioji Konrote said today's commemoration program also marked one of Fiji's historic event, as Severe TC Winston making a landfall in Rakiraki was rated the worst in the Southern Hemisphere.

"Tropical cyclone Winston wore down on our island with unprecedented fury, and no Fijian who witnessed its effect will ever forget that experience," Mr Konrote said.

"It was the biggest storm to make landfall in the Southern Hemisphere."

Many of those who turned up for the commemoration service were from the affected areas in Tailevu, Ra and from villages on Koro Island.

Mr Konrote said 12 months on, the nation was still dealing with TC Winston's aftermath.

"While things can be rebuilt or replaced, our loved ones are gone forever, names and faces unknown to many Fijians but not to those who they left behind. 

"And today, we gather in the presence of their families and their friends to remember those who Winston took from us."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64210.6231
JPY 55.908252.9082
GBP 0.39310.3851
EUR 0.46130.4493
NZD 0.68790.6549
AUD 0.64220.6172
USD 0.49190.4749

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $95,000 payout
  2. Commemorative service inappropriate
  3. Race against time
  4. Islanders relive Winston ordeal
  5. Health ministry workshops heart diseases
  6. Men in court
  7. Struggle to school
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. Cyclone Winston recovery work inspires song
  10. DPP avails stats for NGOs, civil societies

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  10. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)