Tonga's Queen Mother dies at 90

+ Enlarge this image Her Majesty Queen Mother of Tonga Halaevalu Mata'aho. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:55PM TONGA'S Queen Mother Halaevalu Mata'aho has passed away aged 90.

The Queen Mother died at the Auckland Hospital overnight after she reportedly left the island kingdom last week.

Matangi Tonga reported that her granddaughter Princess Angelika Latufuipeka Mata'aho was by her side during her passing.

Born on May 29, 1926, the Queen Mother was married to King Siaosi Taufa'ahau Tupoulahi, the eldest son of Queen Salote Tupou III; and was mother of two kings - George Tupou V and Tupou VI.

She is survived by a son King Tupou VI and daughter Princess Sālote Mafile'o Pilolevu Tuita, 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Tonga's deputy Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni led a prayer in the Tongan parliament this morning in respect of the Queen Mother's passing.