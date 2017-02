/ Front page / News

Update: 12:43PM A TWO-year-old boy who sustained 20 per cent burns during a house fire in Velovelo, Lautoka, two weeks ago remains admitted at the Lautoka Hospital in a serious condition.

Mohammed Mousheem received the burns while he and his mother Patricia Kumar were trying to flee their burning home.

Unfortunately, Ms Kumar, 20, died last week from injuries sustained during the blaze.

Family members say they continue to hold out hope that Mousheem will recover from the burns.