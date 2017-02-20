Fiji Time: 1:39 PM on Monday 20 February

Torrential rain floods Lautoka

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Monday, February 20, 2017

Update: 12:27PM PARTS of Lautoka City were flooded after torrential rain fell for more than one hour yesterday afternoon.

Lautoka resident and prolific Letters to the Editor contributor Narayan Reddy said the floods affected traffic on the Kings Road near the HART homes at Lovu and the Queens Rd at Navutu.

"There was a lot of litter in drains and storm water outlets and this contributed to the floods," Mr Reddy said. 

"People need to ensure that they keep their compounds clean and stop throwing rubbish in drains."








