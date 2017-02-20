Fiji Time: 1:39 PM on Monday 20 February

Avoid rubbishing waterways, residents urged

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Monday, February 20, 2017

Update: 12:10PM THE Lautoka City Council is calling on residents of the Sugar City to refrain from littering or throwing rubbish into waterways during periods of heavy rain.

Chief executive officer Jone Nakauvadra said litter and unusually high rainfall was adding to flooding issues within the city.

Mr Nakauvadra said people needed to be more responsible in the way they disposed off litter.

"We have quarterly garbage pick-ups, we ask that people use that service instead of using our waterways as dumping grounds," he said.








