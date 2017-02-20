Avoid rubbishing waterways, residents urged

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:10PM THE Lautoka City Council is calling on residents of the Sugar City to refrain from littering or throwing rubbish into waterways during periods of heavy rain.

Chief executive officer Jone Nakauvadra said litter and unusually high rainfall was adding to flooding issues within the city.

Mr Nakauvadra said people needed to be more responsible in the way they disposed off litter.

"We have quarterly garbage pick-ups, we ask that people use that service instead of using our waterways as dumping grounds," he said.