Update: 12:08PM WATER supply for Ba residents will be disrupted until 2pm today.

According to the Water Authority of Fiji, customers in Wailailai, Vadravadra, Lavuci and Talacake Village should expect disruptions today.

The authority stated the interruption was caused by a burst main in Wailailai.

Residents have been advised to use water sparingly as efforts were being made to restore supply at 2pm.