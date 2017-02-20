The wrath of monster storm scars many lives

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Waisa villager Nemai Matawaqa with her grandchildren sit by the naked wall of their house that was damaged by TC Winston. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

WITHOUT a doubt, Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston's wrath has scarred many lives in the North.

While some have remained in tents, groups of villagers have opted for relocation and others have rebuilt their lives.

Some have passed away but their brave and courageous response to the monstrous winds has never been forgotten.

The heart wrenching and tragic memories that brought tears and hurtful stories on that particular day — February 20, 2016 — have remained with them.

Those memories have also brought the best out of the victims.

The experience of STC Winston has built a robust foundation within iTaukei communities in the three provinces of Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata.

It has tightened the loopholes of unity and love among villagers and rural dwellers as they look out for each other's needs.

It has strengthened the relationship of communities in the midst of fear that continues to exist.

STC Winston also caused many lives to turn to God, finally realising that there is a God as they acknowledged through interviews with this newspaper that prayers offered to Jesus at the height of the cyclone saved them.

Irrespective of race, colour, age and religion, there is an indisputable fact that the unity among all communities emerged stronger than past experiences of natural disasters.

This is evident in today's situation, as villagers share houses and kitchens.

Some even share bathrooms and toilets with other families who lost everything to STC Winston.

Villagers of Nasasaivua, Waisa, Natokalau and Namalata in Kubulau district, Bua still remember the experiences that followed after the day of the cyclone.

At Nasasaivua, villagers used leaves to eat from on the day the strong winds passed.

This was because all their eating utensils and housing materials were thrown into the sea on the night of the cyclone.

And when all their houses were taken down, about 40 villagers crowded a small concrete bathroom that could only cater for two people, in normal circumstances.

Village headman Waisake Bukaroro said that experience had strengthened the unity among villagers.

"We now look out for each other especially for our women and children and we value each other more now compared to the days before the cyclone," he said.

"We used to take each other for granted and we never really thought that looking after one another was so important as how we realise today.

"And I thank Jesus for allowing us to experience TC Winston because it has also made us realise that there is indeed a God who is alive."

At Waisa Village, headman Akuila Kalouniviti said life had moved on.

But the fear of experiencing another monstrous cyclone remains with the villagers.

"Everytime it rains or the strong winds blow, our villagers, especially the women and children, are scared," he said.

"Sometimes, they run into the room or hide under the beds for shelter but we always comfort them and tell them that it's all okay."

Other villagers affected shared similar sentiments. Over the past year, Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea, divisional planning officer Northern Alipate Bolalevu and their teams have also worked tirelessly to attend to victims, after the cyclone struck until the rehabilitation efforts, which are ongoing.