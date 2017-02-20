Winston's nightmare

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tokaimalo District students from Maneyava village in Ra walk to school in the pouring rain. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

MANEYAVA Village in Tokaimalo, Ra, has a population of 185.

When Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston struck on February 20, 2016, it destroyed about 90 per cent of the homes in the village.

One year later, 26 households still live under makeshift structures built from borrowed iron sheets and tents reinforced with tarpaulin roofs.

A team from this newspaper revisited the village last week and was reminded of the dire situation the villagers found themselves in.

For the people of Maneyava, the recurring nightmare of never being able to fully escape the distress brought on by the monster storm is a 24-hour reality.

The nightmare starts every morning at 5am when four high school students wake up before the break of dawn to walk about 25 kilometres to attend classes in St Francis School in Burelevu and Ra High School situated along the Kings Rd.

When the secondary school students leave, their younger siblings prepare for their own journey to school.

They walk 3.5km along the Maneyava Rd off Barotu.

The stretch is a network of steep, narrow and rock hard surface that made even our powerful four-wheel drive vehicle struggle to get through.

In the early hours of February 16, the primary school students from as young as six years old are walking through muddy treks and braving slippery slopes to get to school.

Our camera captured images of the young children as they made their way through the cold rain, covering their bags in plastic while they were drenched from head to toe.

Arriving at the village, the once thriving community which grew from a nine household settlement in 1999 to close to 30 houses in 2015 is quiet.

The whole village was able to live off its earnings from yaqona and dalo.

But today, Maneyava is a shadow of its former self.

Its thriving farms were recently buried by landslides caused by incessant heavy rain.

Structures that were once kitchens are used as bedrooms while tables and chairs are used as house frames.

With no church or community hall, the four houses left standing after the wrath of STC Winston are the only evacuation centres left for villagers.

The homes were built by the Government after Tropical Cyclone Evan in 2012.

But even these houses are under threat.

Deve Wakili says the foundations of the houses were shaken by Winston.

"And then Zena and now we have all of this rain. We can feel the house shake when there is a strong wind," he said.

Villager Asena Ragigia said they were still suffering one year later and trying to rebuild.

"Winston changed our lives forever," said villager, Onisivoro Tavisa.