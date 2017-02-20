Village life of hope, waiting

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Navakawau village after TC Winston swept through the village. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

VILLAGERS of Vuna and Navakawau on the South side of Taveuni are still waiting and hoping to receive their housing materials after most homes were destroyed during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

This is their situation despite being assured by hardware stores to expect their housing materials before the end of last year.

Navakawau Village headman Sefanaia Ravatu said out of the 30 houses destroyed by Severe TC Winston, six families were still living in tents while others had managed to build shacks.

"Most of these families had accessed their materials through Government's TC Winston housing rehabilitation program from hardware companies but have not received all their materials," he said.

"Our concern is that by the time the remaining building materials arrive, the ones that have been distributed to us would not be fit to construct homes."

Meanwhile, Vuna Village headman Petero Sobusika said 12 families in his village were still living in tents.

Mr Sobusika said the 12 families had shacks they sheltered in during wet weather, adding the shelters could not withstand strong winds.

"In Vuna, we have the village of Kanacea which has a population of over 300 and the village of Nakorovou which has over 400 people," he said.

"Most families in these two villages are still residing in tents waiting for their housing materials to arrive."

Both village headmen say they have been receiving a few housing materials and that most families were still waiting for their materials.