Need for carpenters

Luke Rawalai
Monday, February 20, 2017

PEOPLE of Naweni Village in Cakaudrove whose homes were destroyed during Severe TC Winston say there is a shortage of certified carpenters to rebuild their homes.

Naweni villager Josateki Kavitacagi said he wanted a house that was well grounded after a model of a house was shown to them by a non-government organisation that had been carrying out workshops in the village.

Living with his 81-year-old mother, Mr Kavitacagi said he did not want to see his elderly mother go through the same experience they did during Severe TC Winston.

"After our home of 56 years was flattened by the cyclone, we have been living in a tent and my mother has been living with a relative because of her age," he said.

"I feel like TC Winston has driven a wedge through my family."

Village headman Osea Ragoleya said families had seen the extent of damage a Category 5 cyclone could cause so they wanted their homes built by skilled carpenters to ensure they did not go through the same experience again.

Mr Ragoleya said most home owners were reluctant to ask carpenters in the village, adding most of them were not skilled.

He said of the 15 homes that were extensively damaged during Severe TC Winston, only one house has been rebuilt while others were still waiting for their housing materials.

Questions sent to the Ministry of Economy last week regarding the villagers' concerns remained unanswered when this edition went to press.








