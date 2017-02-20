200,000 look to Government for rescue plan

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rajendra Menon,50 shows his cane destroyed by harricane Winston in Vitogo, Lautoka. Picture :FILE

ONE year after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston tore a trail of destruction through the country, the 200,000 people who depend on the sugar industry for their livelihood are looking to the Government for a rescue plan.

TC Winston left a total damage bill of $163.6m for the industry.

Fiji Sugar Corporation board chairman Vishnu Mohan said the total loss took into account damage caused to the mills, research facilities, houses and farm structures of canefarmers, transportation infrastructure and the more than 45 per cent or 19,000 hectares of crop damages in all the sectors of Rarawai, Penang and two sectors in Lautoka.

Organisations representing sugarcane growers issued statements that reflected the frustration expressed by canefarmers on what they claimed was a lack of urgent assistance by the State to address their housing and farm issues — more than 7000 farmers had suffered complete or partial destruction of their homes and farms.

As the months went by, farmers became more and more vocal and used their representative organisations — the three cane producers associations, National Farmers Union and Fiji Cane Growers Association — to express their dismay at the slow response by Government to their plight.

FCGA general-secretary Bala Dass said while farmers had happily accepted the grant, but because of the weather and the timing of the grant, the desired results in terms of production increase would not be achieved.

The Lautoka Cane Producers Association said instead of providing the cane planting grant, Government should have provided a minimum guaranteed price of $100 per tonne.

The National Farmers Union called for a detailed plan to revitalise the sugar industry with key notes on how production increases would be achieved in the short-term and achievable targets in the mid-to-long-term.

In a bid to entice farmers to replant after the damage caused by TC Winston, Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan announced a $13.6m cane replanting grant in November last year — $4.6m allocated in the 2016 budget and $9m from the 2016-2017 budget.

Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Sundresh Chetty said farmers intending to cultivate fallow land could apply for a grant of $2000 per hectare and those intending to plough out ratoons and replant new cane could apply for $1500 per hectare.

Mr Chetty said farmers on Viti Levu in areas affected by TC Winston could apply for an additional $200 per hectare to assist with labour costs.

Farmers took up the grant but lamented its late release, saying the grant would not help the 2017 crop because it had been given outside of the planting window.

At present, the industry is pinning its hopes on the recent appointments of Graham Clark as the FSC CEO and Navin Chandra as the chief operating officer to take the industry forward.

Apart from the dismal state of the FSC and industry from financial mismanagement and the impact of TC Winston, there are also serious concerns about what the end of preferential quota access into the European Union would do when the protocol ceases in October this year.

One year after Winston, challenges for the industry are many.

But stakeholders believe that if everyone works together, the three million tonnes by 2020 can be achieved.

Three million tonnes is what the industry needs to break even.

However, apart from the effects of Winston, the recent spate of inclement weather is proving to be another challenge as farmers who have planted new cane have suffered losses due to flooding and stagnant water in their fields.

Assessments that were supposed to have been carried out in the aftermath of tropical depressions have been hampered because of continuous wet weather.

Once the weather clears, the true state of the industry will be known.