Day of fate

+ Enlarge this image Policeman Rajendra Nair with a photo of his late mother Mangamma Nair during an interview at his home on Friday night. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

"FEBRUARY 20, 2016 will be a date that I will never forget. I can forget my own birthday but not this date."

These were the words of policeman Rajendra Nair because this was the date his 73-year-old mother passed away at the height of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Mr Nair said his mother, Mangamma Nair, of Ellington in Rakiraki was so scared and was on her bed praying when her house collapsed.

Family members with her on that day could not help the elderly woman, because within a few minutes the entire house was on the ground.

The late mother of five was a stroke patient and she had made plans with her son to travel to Suva for her medical clinic.

"The last time we spoke was a few minutes before the winds picked up speed and she told me to be careful because she had heard on the radio that the cyclone was headed for Suva. I kept assuring her that I would be okay," Mr Nair said.

"On Sunday morning, I was cleaning my compound when I received a call from my brother that our house in Rakiraki was destroyed.

"A few minutes later, he then relayed the message that my mother had passed away.

"I thought he had called to ask for help for us to travel down to Rakiraki to help clean his compound. I never expected to hear the news of my mother's passing."

Mr Nair said at about 5pm the next day, he was accompanied by two friends to Ellington to get his mother's body to Suva.

"After talking with my brothers and other family members here in Suva and abroad, we decided that we were going to give my mother the funeral she deserved. So we went on a mission to bring back my mother," he said.

"And we were also told by officials in Rakiraki for us to decide if we wanted to take her body or they would have to bury her anywhere, so we decided to go and get her."

Mr Nair said the dangers they were faced with while travelling to Rakiraki that Sunday night could not be easily forgotten.

He said most part of the Kings Rd was still flooded and electric power poles were still on the road.

"It was risky, debris was everywhere, and there were roofing irons, powerlines and flooded roads and rivers.

"We reached Rakiraki at about 9pm, got my mum's body and returned to Suva.

"We reached Suva around midnight," he said.

Mr Nair said all the obstacles faced on the day made the journey more memorable.

"All in all, we're happy that my mother was given a proper burial. And I would like to thank all our friends and relatives in Rakiraki for getting her body ready for the travel back to Suva. When we reached Rakiraki, she was dressed and her body was in a coffin," he said.