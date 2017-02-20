Mati gets by

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ben Mati (right) with her sickly husband Suruj Lal at her home in Dugapatu Rakiraki. Picture: REINAL CHAND

ONE year on from Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, Ben Mati says the Category 5 storm has changed her life indefinitely.

The 70-year-old, whose story was featured in this newspaper, has to care for her elderly handicapped husband and she says that they have found respite in the actions of good Samaritans throughout the course of last year.

Mrs Mati, who lost her timber and corrugated iron house at Dugupatu settlement in Rakiraki at the height of TC Winston, had to worry constantly about food and money after thieves stole most of the couple's belongings.

After The Fiji Times published her story, a good Samaritan took it upon himself to help Mrs Mati rebuild her home.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mrs Mati said she was overwhelmed by the kindness shown by strangers.

"I think everything changed after the story because I didn't just get a home but a kind citizen also donated a water tank and that has helped me a lot," she said.

Mrs Mati applied for government assistance and through the Help for Homes initiative, received $3000.

She said the money was spent on extensions and improvements to her one-bedroom home.

One problem still persists though.

"We are still unable to find carpenters to build the remaining of the home. A cement wall has been put up but we are unable to find anyone who can help get the roofing fixed.

"We aren't able to work and the $3000 has been spent buying all items. We are still in need of some wood to build a door and put up windows."

In terms of income, Mrs Mati and her husband had relied on Social Welfare department payments prior to STC Winston and they had also recieved additional income by selling milk from a cow they used to own — the animal died during the cyclone.

Now, she relies on the $100 a month assistance that she and her husband receive from the Social Welfare department — $50 cash and $50 food voucher — to sustain their livelihood.

"We are getting by. All we need now is to complete our home and we plead for anyone who can come forward and help us rebuild," she said.