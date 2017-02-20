Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Monday 20 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Mati gets by

Shayal Devi
Monday, February 20, 2017

ONE year on from Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, Ben Mati says the Category 5 storm has changed her life indefinitely.

The 70-year-old, whose story was featured in this newspaper, has to care for her elderly handicapped husband and she says that they have found respite in the actions of good Samaritans throughout the course of last year.

Mrs Mati, who lost her timber and corrugated iron house at Dugupatu settlement in Rakiraki at the height of TC Winston, had to worry constantly about food and money after thieves stole most of the couple's belongings.

After The Fiji Times published her story, a good Samaritan took it upon himself to help Mrs Mati rebuild her home.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mrs Mati said she was overwhelmed by the kindness shown by strangers.

"I think everything changed after the story because I didn't just get a home but a kind citizen also donated a water tank and that has helped me a lot," she said.

Mrs Mati applied for government assistance and through the Help for Homes initiative, received $3000.

She said the money was spent on extensions and improvements to her one-bedroom home.

One problem still persists though.

"We are still unable to find carpenters to build the remaining of the home. A cement wall has been put up but we are unable to find anyone who can help get the roofing fixed.

"We aren't able to work and the $3000 has been spent buying all items. We are still in need of some wood to build a door and put up windows."

In terms of income, Mrs Mati and her husband had relied on Social Welfare department payments prior to STC Winston and they had also recieved additional income by selling milk from a cow they used to own — the animal died during the cyclone.

Now, she relies on the $100 a month assistance that she and her husband receive from the Social Welfare department — $50 cash and $50 food voucher — to sustain their livelihood.

"We are getting by. All we need now is to complete our home and we plead for anyone who can come forward and help us rebuild," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64210.6231
JPY 55.908252.9082
GBP 0.39310.3851
EUR 0.46130.4493
NZD 0.68790.6549
AUD 0.64220.6172
USD 0.49190.4749

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $95,000 payout
  2. Commemorative service inappropriate
  3. Race against time
  4. Islanders relive Winston ordeal
  5. Health ministry workshops heart diseases
  6. Men in court
  7. Struggle to school
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. Cyclone Winston recovery work inspires song
  10. DPP avails stats for NGOs, civil societies

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  10. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)