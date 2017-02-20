NZ helps rebuilding efforts

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vuna villager Paulini Suli begins rehabilitation works on her home that as completey destroyed by TC Winston. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

AS Fijians around the country shed a tear for the 44 lives lost during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston that caused major havoc around the country this time last year, our New Zealand counterparts had sent their condolences and well wishes as we try to rebuild together as a nation.

New Zealand was among the first countries to provide relief efforts to Fijians affected during the disaster last year.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Mark Ramsden said this day should not only be a time of remembering who and what was lost, but also celebrating Fiji's efforts to build back better, safer, and ever more resilient.

"On this first anniversary of Tropical Cyclone Winston, we send our condolences to the families and communities of the 44 people who lost their lives. We stand by those whose homes and livelihoods were damaged or destroyed," Mr Ramsden said.

"We think of the farmers who lost their crops and livestock. And we remember the thousands of students and teachers who have been affected.

"Assessments tell us that over 60 per cent of the population were affected, but in reality everyone in Fiji felt the impact of Tropical Cyclone Winston in some shape or form.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with you."

Their humanitarian response for Severe TC Winston was among New Zealand's largest ever peace time deployments.

A week after the monster cyclone, the New Zealand Defence Force committed ships, aircraft and over 300 personnel and were complemented by teams from the New Zealand Fire Service, Ministry of Health and personnel from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to work alongside Fijian personnel.