Counting the costs a year after Winston

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Isireli Masi ponders on the future of his house at Nayavutoka in Ra. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

FIJI grieves for its citizens who perished in a very agonising and shocking manner because of the events of February 20-21, 2016.

The country looks back at the disastrous and tragic devastation of our nation in a manner and form that many countrymen and women are still trying to comprehend, and still questioning the super beings as to what happened to them and their lives which were turned upside down overnight, without any fault of theirs.

Many people died and countless were left injured, homeless, displaced and at the complete mercy of others.

Not only our people but the international community felt the horror and shock at the trauma and tragedy that was suddenly bestowed upon our fellow citizens.

Many of our citizens even to this day live in tents and temporary shelters, and on handouts and at the generosity of others.

They still question as to why nature had turned its fury on an innocent family who had hardly anything to lose — and was at the mercy of the elements anyway — as being principally rural dwellers, the majority were living below the poverty line anyway.

Our people could not cope with nor even comprehend the sudden demise of entire homes, farms, cars and personal effects — plus loss of lives and injury to family and friends.

The agony hit a nation when the majority of children had just gone back to school for 2016 — less than a month earlier, only coping with the "back to school" costs after the Christmas Day and New Year's Day outgoings, which literally breaks the bank for many families in Fiji.

The events shook a nation — mainly a rural population in the parts of the major impacts — and already in crisis from low income and marked unemployment — often struggling even during their normal lives, without any outside events.

The great calamity and the personal losses due to Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, and the closure of factories — either that they were closed, damaged, flooded or simply blown away — meant further misery and hardship.

To add insult to injury, a secondary cyclone — Tropical Cyclone Zena — a Category 3 cyclone also hit Fiji on April 6, 2016 which brought gale force winds with gusts of up to 170 km/h and heavy rainfall.

These events brought many countrymen and women to their knees with a sense of helplessness, and psychological trauma — one recalls talking about the last straw that breaks the camel's back.

This appears to have been the scenario here on this occasion.

Since the cyclone, the Red Cross, in one of its reports, had noticed an upsurge in diseases like leptospirosis, dengue fever, diarrhoea, typhoid and conjunctivitis, caused by people drinking and coming into contact with dirty water.

This was also linked to the close proximity people in temporary shelters were living in with each other and poor environmental sanitation which has led to an increase in mosquito breeding grounds.

The Red Cross also reported that living through the cyclone had also had a lasting psychological impact on many people, particularly children.

"We still have reports of children diving under tables when there's a thunderstorm, or being afraid to go out and play, and that's not just in the affected communities — that's in Suva as well," said Filipe Nainoca. "Psychosocial support — helping communities overcome the emotional trauma they have experienced — is a very important part of what we are doing to restore a sense of normalcy in people's lives."

As a nation, as we reminisce, reflect, recall, recollect, ponder and talk about the catastrophic event, it is important to note that in retrospect the events of February 20-21, 2016 — one year on, may sound less significant.

However we should note that a single death is painful — leave aside 44 citizens who were victims of STC Winston.

Having said that, it should be categorically stated also that Fiji should thank God that the Almighty did really help us — as often we do not really look at the positives, and rarely ask "What if?"

What if Winston had tracked over Suva, as was anticipated at one stage scientifically speaking.

An anticipated westerly and then a south-westerly turn and finally a southerly track for a direct passage over Suva did not eventuate, as science would normally have us dictate, looking at the tracks of Winston and also at the fact as to where it was on February 17, 2016, leaving the Central Division totally vulnerable.

The extreme northward position past Niue, and then a curvature — after doing an 8 loop around February 17, 2016 — north-north-westwards facing Vanua Levu — coming into very warm seas and further intensifying into a Category 5 system with very light wind shear aloft, meant that the system kept being propelled westwards in the absence of any upper atmospheric steering current southwards.

It is sufficient to say, whatever the case today in hindsight, that the nation was truly blessed — it was spared from a major catastrophe, as deaths and injuries would have been in thousands had Winston been given the task to obey the normal steering fields evident at slightly higher latitudes and headed in a more southerly quadrant.

Instead the centre of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, with its peak intensity reaching on February 20, 2016, moved westwards across a very sparsely populated area of the northern-most parts of Viti Levu.

This is the main reason, than anything else, for the very low death toll of only 44, in Fiji from a Category 5 strength catastrophic system to make landfall in this nation.

Apart from this, the main fury of the winds in the northern quadrants of the westward moving cyclone was over the sea — in the Vatu-i-Ra Passage instead.

Cyclone Winston's demoralising impact across Fiji reduced tens of thousands homeless, and provoked a major international humanitarian response.

An assessed 350,000 people, which is about 40 per cent of the nation's population, were moderately or severely affected by the storm, including 120,000 children, according to the Red Cross, who also reported that approximately 250,000 people required water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance due to power outages and damaged infrastructure.

All schools across Fiji suspended classes for at least a week, two weeks for those in the hardest-hit areas, because of severe damage to the educational infrastructure.

It was estimated that 495 schools were totally damaged. Hundreds of schools resumed activities on February 29. All but 23 schools resumed classes by March 8 across the nation.

The main airport serving the country, Nadi International Airport, was closed as a result of the cyclone.

It was re-opened two days after the storm to allow the humanitarian supplies to be received and tourists to leave.

The nation's government deployed two ships to Koro Island carrying assessment teams and emergency supplies.

Rakiraki Town was shut down to travel at 7.30am local time on February 23 to allow crews to clear debris from roads.

The Fiji Government led the response to this emergency.

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) co-ordinated efforts and had activated National and Divisional Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs).

A 30-day State of Natural Disaster had been declared initially.

On March 4, the Government of Fiji and the UN launched an appeal for $US38.6 million to provide critical emergency relief to 350,000 people affected by Tropical Cyclone Winston.

On March 21, the Government of Fiji extended the State of Natural Disaster in the areas severely affected by the cyclone until April 19.

The Government revised the number of houses damaged by the cyclone to 32,000, increasing the estimated number of people in need of shelter assistance to 150,000.

Though we may appear to be a resilient people, we all carry the scars of the pain and suffering that we had to endure. We as a people are most thankful to all individuals, organisations and nations — big or small to have come to our aid in every single way possible.

Food, clothing, shelter, soothing comforting words, small tokens of help — whatever from little children who spared their loved clothing, toys, belongings and gave in whatever way possible — are all blessed.

It never was or will be the monetary value of the help, but the kind and loving gestures of help and support in the time of most need which acted as an ointment to our suffering and wounds.

Whatever the case, we are much stronger as a people, and as a nation today one year on for having to come to terms with adversity in the most brutal of ways yet we are thankful to the Lord Almighty who still gave us the greatest gift of life, as there is no other gift better than that.

As a people we can heal wounds and build homes and possessions — that is literally build empires and cities — but it is only God who can give us the greatest gift of life.

We thank the Lord for sparing us on that fateful day, a year ago today.

We are truly blessed.

Thank you Lord, the Almighty.

* Dr Sushil K Sharma BA MA MEng (IT) PhD (Melb) is an Associate Professor of Meteorology at the Fiji National University and is a WMO accredited Class 1 Professional Meteorologist with extensive research and weather forecasting experience of the region. The views expressed are his own and not that of his employers nor this newspaper.