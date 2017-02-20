Nightmare continues for elderly woman

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ani Vakai, 86, with her grandson Joti Jalenigauna and niece Timaima Ditoka. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

IT is one year today since Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston struck the country and 86-year-old Ani Vakai still lives in a waist-high make-shift home that can barely withstand heavy downpour.

The elderly woman, who is bed-ridden, lost her home during the Category 5 storm.

She lives in Maneyava settlement in Tokaimalo, Ra, a community of more than 30 homes most of which were destroyed on February 20 last year.

The roof of her shelter is about one metre high and the structure is enclosed by corrugated iron.

When a team from this newspaper visited the village last week amid heavy downpours, the state and challenges of living in a flimsy dwelling was evident.

The 'home' sits on what used to be the family kitchen.

Ms Vakai had the shed built solely to provide her shelter.

She sleeps in the middle on a bed made out of blankets and plastic covers.

Tarpaulins and mats were the only thing separating her from the water-logged mud floor.

Her caregivers, grandson Joti Jalenigauna and Timaima Dikota, said providing assistance in a structure so small was a constant struggle.

The mother and son team do everything for the elderly woman.

They carry, bathe and feed her in her small home.

"We have to carry her everywhere she needs to go," said Mr Jalenigauna.

"In the last rain storm she got on my back and we took her to a nearby cave.

"All of the other houses were filled with people and we couldn't take her to one of the houses."

Mrs Dikota, who lost her husband last year, said they could not afford to give Ms Vakai the attention that she needed.

"She needs diapers and because we don't have the money for it we have to cover her beddings with plastic."

She said her aunt needed a proper home and better care.

"We know she can get help from the Social Welfare Department but she hasn't been able to get that help," she said.

"She needs diapers and daily care.

"We can help her with the assistance of Government."

Mr Jalenigauna said her home was one of the 26 houses in the village that needed to be rebuilt.

"We thought we were going to get $5000 under the Help for Homes scheme to rebuild her house," he said.

"But when we went to fill our (Help for Home) form in January we were told we would only get $1500."

In response to questions sent last week, the Social Welfare Department said they would respond to the issue later.