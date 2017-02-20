Red Cross helps 77,000 people recover

/ Front page / News

SINCE Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston caused havoc one year ago today, the Fiji Red Cross Society (FRCS) has helped 77,000 people recover from the most destructive cyclone to ever hit Fiji.

FRCS revealed this last Friday while commemorating one year since the monstrous cyclone ripped through Fiji and caused extensive damage.

The Category 5 cyclone claimed the lives of 44 people and an estimated 350,000 people were affected with 32,000 homes damaged. FRCS director general Filipe Nainoca said the organisation participated in activities they were previously not involved in, such as assisting cyclone survivors until the recovery mode.

"Our team was able to provide shelter, spring protection, psychosocial support and house to house visits through the support from donors and the international Red Cross family," he said.

"Each house in the community we visit, we sit each family down and go through things they should know about health and hygiene, about water, we talk to them about their experiences."

Mr Nainoca said to date they had rebuilt six houses — two in Ra, two on Koro and two in Savusavu.

However, he said, work would continue as they planned to assist 35 families rebuild their homes.

In another innovation, and a first for Fiji, a rural spring protection system has been built with the help of an expert from the Timor Leste Red Cross.

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) delegate Isara Iose shared his experience while helping set up the rural spring protection on Koro.

"We had a mission to identify spring water and we managed to complete a whole dam with a five kilometre walk to the site every day," he said.

"The main focus was to protect the source which was already contaminated as they were open springs and we managed to provide safe clean water for them."

The organisation has spent $6 million so far and is determined to continue with its cyclone relief work in various parts of the country.