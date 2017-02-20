Moving on after Winston

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Salaseini Serei, 10, marks the spot her mother her mother died at Qelekuro village in Tailevu. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THE country had braced for the worst one year ago today.

People had prepared to face the wrath of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, a Category 5 monster storm.

As it passed through the country, it caused extensive damage to buildings and farms, and claimed 44 lives.

The worst hit were areas between Rakiraki and Tailevu as it was where Winston is said to have made landfall, Koro Island, islands in the Lau and Lomaiviti groups and the Northern Division.

February 20, 2016 will go down in the history books as a day when Fijians experienced one of the worst natural disasters of this century.

There were faces of despair in the worst hit areas visited by teams from this newspaper a few hours after the cyclone had passed through the Western Division on the morning of February 21.

One of them was a small girl crying outside her destroyed home at Qelekuro Village in Tailevu, mourning the death of her mother at the height of the cyclone the previous night.

She became the face of Winston and is once again featured in our special coverage today to commemorate one year since the monstrous storm struck the country.

Like her, there were others who were captured by The Fiji Times photographers crying either over the loss of loved ones, their properties or what the cyclone had brought upon the country.

Today, we bring you an analysis of the disaster from an expert and human interest stories and pictures by our reporters from around the country .