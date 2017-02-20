Kick the stick - It gets worse before it feels better

/ Front page / News

THEY say nothing good comes easy and it's a very accurate description for the process of letting go of the habit, especially if one has had it for more than 10 years.

My smoking habit began through peer pressure exactly 20 years ago. Not that anyone specifically told me to try the stuff. I had begun work in a stressful environment and because many around me used cigarettes to stave off the pressure, I thought it might help me too and so the habit stuck.

When motherhood came along, I dropped the habit in order to conceive then kept away the nicotine sticks in order to breast feed as you do when baby takes priority.

But the very same reasons that got me stuck on the habit soon brought it back and I was right back on the nicotine bandwagon until three months ago when I realised that this time, I didn't have youth ahead of me to waste on a new vice.

I did also get some motivation from being newly diagnosed with asthma, so that was that!

It has not been easy. Indigestion, fevers, night sweats, painful aching joints, volatile appetites ensued and it has been very challenging. But when I decided this time around to kick the habit for good and for myself, I was steadfast.

Almost as if to rise up to the challenge, my body reacted as strongly although painfully.

The first attack came immediately after I stopped my half a pack (or more) a day ration and it was in the form of the ever present phlegm. That layer of mucus just inside the linings of your throat heading towards your lungs stressed me out so much I was tempted more than once to bring out a roll.

But unlike last time, I was armed with very fast and available health apps which reminded me to stay hydrated, snack on fruit and vegetables. So armed with a can-do attitude, bananas, carrot sticks and apples, I kept this phlegm under control.

Do not forget the three litres of water and up to three glasses of coconut juice to hydrate your body into submission. Bear in mind, I had done this before, twice at different times of my life, so I knew what to expect. Knowing also that I had more painful days ahead gave me the resolve to keep finding a way to fight the urge to smoke.

Instead of avoiding smokers to stave off the temptation, I would test myself and step out with them, water bottle in hand and use the time to encourage them to stop smoking too. It was a game, I generally would not win any new non smokers but it has become an almost mental game with myself that I play. Self control 10 vs smoking addiction 0! It got better indeed, the phlegm situation. Eventually you even forget its there until it does stop coming.

Next week, I'll tell you about indigestion and excruciating pain. Until then, keep hydrating and keep fighting the urge to smoke and double up on those veges and fruits.

Keep your mouth busy with healthy snacks to resist the urge to overwork your lungs instead.

* Join us weekly as we highlight real life struggles to quit smoking.