Different approach

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Russ Rasiga during training. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

TRAIN to stay alive instead of a short term reasoning is the way Russ Rasiga approaches health and fitness.

The former US Special Forces soldier who has worked as a bodyguard for the US Army in Iraq is a Krav Maga instructor who plies his trade at the Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) gym in Suva.

Rasiga said his approach to training was different from most people who train to lose weight, bulk up or in preparation for a sport because for him training enables him to stay alive in his field of work.

"I now work as a Krav Maga instructor in Fiji and sometimes as a professional bodyguard around the world. So my job requires me to be the shield between my client and danger," he said.

"I am required to fight off attackers and be able to stand for long periods of hours and as a former special forces soldier, I know first-hand why fitness can mean staying alive and being able to carry the man next to me."

Mr Rasiga believes only 15 to 30 minutes of vigorous training daily was more than enough to keep fit.

"For those who do not have much time to train due to work commitments, I suggest you could start off with 30 minutes of walking, 30 minutes of upper body and lower body workouts daily," he said.

He recommends a daily regimen of 60 jumping jacks, 60 push-ups and 60 squats daily.

He said this was enough to produce results but he offered a reminder that alcohol and fatty foods should not be in one's life if one is serious about exercising.

"When I train, I feel more energetic and happy knowing that I'm keeping myself healthy and am able to carry out my job," he added.