Men in court

Monday, February 20, 2017

A 53-year-old man charged with abducting two girls aged 12 and 14 years will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the accused was earlier produced in court so police could get an extension of the time they could keep him in custody as investigations continued.

"He has since been formally charged with the following counts: Use of Certain Titles or Descriptions Prohibited, Personating Public Officers, Abduction of Young Persons, Punishment for Wrongful Confinement, Traffic in Obscene Publications and Indecently Insulting or Annoying Any Person," Ms Naisoro said.

Meanwhile, in another case, a 19-old-man will also be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today for allegedly robbing a 44-year-old businessman earlier this month.

She said the incident happened when the accused allegedly entered a canteen located along Cunningham Rd in Suva and stole assorted items worth over $1200.

"The team of investigators from the Southern Division had been pursuing the accused who is in custody for over a week and he is currently being held at the Nabua Police Station."








