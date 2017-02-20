Fiji Time: 1:39 PM on Monday 20 February

Hive of activity

Aqela Susu
Monday, February 20, 2017

PEOPLE should expect something similar to the ROC market at the newly opened FNPF Plaza from next month.

ROC market co-ordinator, Ellana Kalounisiga confirmed the ROC 2 market would be held on the first Sundays of every month targeting a different audience.

"We will be running a second new market at the FNPF plaza which will be catering to a different market. We will be aiming for the Sunday lunch crowd and also those interest local homemade art and crafts," Mrs Kalounisiga said.

"This one at Dolphins will continue on every third Sunday."

Meanwhile, yesterday's ROC market was a hive of activity as people crowded the venue to get a glimpse of what was new on the market.

Mrs Kalounisiga said some of the new vendors at yesterday's market day included a fresh fish market and barbecue in charcoal.

There were 82 vendors altogether.








