Surgeries to fix hips, joints

+ Enlarge this image Surgeons operating on a patient. Picture: SUPPLIED

A TEAM of specialists from India will be in the country again in May this year to perform advanced orthopedic surgeries, namely hip and joint replacements.

The specialists will be brought to the country by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji, which conducted hip and joint replacement surgeries in Lautoka Hospital last week.

SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said the team performed two surgeries.

"But we will be getting the orthopedic team again in May to perform joint replacement surgeries and we will target 25 patients then," he said.

"Due to lack of follow up with the patients from overseas, we couldn't get the patients under medical tourism.

"However, we are pleased to say that many countries with population ranging from 200,000 to more than 10 million people, have approached us to start similar activities in their respective country, based on the Fiji model."

Prof Munibhargav said SSPHL Fiji believes that medical services should be accessible, available, affordable and accountable.

"Accountable includes doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, hospital administration personnel including legal personnel associated with the hospital directly or indirectly."

He said joint replacement surgeries in Lautoka were performed by the SSPHL team led by Dr Nilesh Jagtap, an orthopedic surgeon, after a lapse of three years, adding that the hospital team was cooperative.

Meanwhile, eight open heart surgeries have been performed at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva by a team of specialists brought by SSPHL.

Out of the eight, five patients have been provided with some financial assistance by SSPHL through donors in New Zealand to undergo the lifesaving procedure.

Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni, a cardiac surgeon who is leading the team, said they hoped that more patients in need of urgent heart surgery would come forward for the operation.

People can contact the SSPHL team via email — pacifichealth2000@gmail.com for further enquiries.