Music treat for Fijian fans

Alisi Vucago
Monday, February 20, 2017

FIJIANS can expect more Pacific musicians in the country this year and at affordable ticket prices.

Local promoters Onyx Entertainment made the commitment while commenting on their next act, Polynesian musician Sammy Johnson.

Better known as Sammy J, the Australian born but New Zealand-based singer is set to perform at the Onyx Platinum Nightclub on 23 February.

Onyx Entertainment managing director, Sean Chow said he was determined to bring more international artistes to Fiji through a partnership with Australian musician, DJ Peter Gunz.

The company has plans for another five concerts featuring international artistes before the end of the year. Tickets are selling fast with 100 $25 tickets already gone and expectations that another 300 will sell closer to the event.

DJ Peter Gunz will also perform at the show with performances from Kula Kei Uluivuya (KKU), The Gang.








