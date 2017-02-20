Change of mind-set

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image James Sowane has a chat with John Birch during the ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Award at Sheraton Fiji resort & spa Denarau, Nadi. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

FIJI Excellence in Tourism Awards Board of Trustees chairman James Sowane hopes more young people will choose to join the industry as a lucrative career option.

He reasoned that in Fiji, working in the tourism industry is largely viewed as an "accidental career" and that mind-set needed to change.

"We need to bring more young people into the fold where we can have gatherings or seminars," he said

"We bring in inspirational speakers, leaders in the industry to talk to them, show them a career path.

"One of my personal frustrations as a Fijian is our industry is always viewed as an accidental career. Parents with all due respect always want to see their children become doctors or a pilot, those kinds of professions.

"Tourism is the future of Fiji. It is a career, a great career and as trustee that is one of the things I want to do, identify the young leaders and let them inspire the younger generation. We are old, we can't connect with the young people, let the young people connect and just keep the cycle going, and otherwise we will have a vacuum.

He added 2016 was more about protecting the industry in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"With thousands of people employed in our industry we can't sit back and mope. We have to pick up the pieces, assess where we are at and work together and just push forward."