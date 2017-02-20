Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Monday 20 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Change of mind-set

Kalesi Mele
Monday, February 20, 2017

FIJI Excellence in Tourism Awards Board of Trustees chairman James Sowane hopes more young people will choose to join the industry as a lucrative career option.

He reasoned that in Fiji, working in the tourism industry is largely viewed as an "accidental career" and that mind-set needed to change.

"We need to bring more young people into the fold where we can have gatherings or seminars," he said

"We bring in inspirational speakers, leaders in the industry to talk to them, show them a career path.

"One of my personal frustrations as a Fijian is our industry is always viewed as an accidental career. Parents with all due respect always want to see their children become doctors or a pilot, those kinds of professions.

"Tourism is the future of Fiji. It is a career, a great career and as trustee that is one of the things I want to do, identify the young leaders and let them inspire the younger generation. We are old, we can't connect with the young people, let the young people connect and just keep the cycle going, and otherwise we will have a vacuum.

He added 2016 was more about protecting the industry in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"With thousands of people employed in our industry we can't sit back and mope. We have to pick up the pieces, assess where we are at and work together and just push forward."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64210.6231
JPY 55.908252.9082
GBP 0.39310.3851
EUR 0.46130.4493
NZD 0.68790.6549
AUD 0.64220.6172
USD 0.49190.4749

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $95,000 payout
  2. Commemorative service inappropriate
  3. Race against time
  4. Islanders relive Winston ordeal
  5. Health ministry workshops heart diseases
  6. Men in court
  7. Struggle to school
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. Cyclone Winston recovery work inspires song
  10. DPP avails stats for NGOs, civil societies

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  10. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)