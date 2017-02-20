Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Monday 20 February

Koroilavesau wins award

Kalesi Mele
Monday, February 20, 2017

JOANNA Koroilavesau never anticipated she would be accepting the Visionary Award during Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards on Saturday night on behalf of her husband Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau.

She has always viewed her husband as a "simple" man who sheds his role as a minister or a business executive when in the confines of their home.

Mr Koroilavesau was nominated by the FETA Board of Trustees for his insight into developing and gaining success at Captain Cook Cruises. He changed his career from being a naval officer to pursuing commercial success in the private sector.

Before starting at Captain Cook Cruises in 1993, Mr Koroilavesau was the Commander Naval Logistics and Technical Support. Years of hard work led to his election as executive chairman of Captain Cook Cruises in 2014.

Mrs Koroilavesau believes his win on Saturday night paves the way for other iTaukei seeking to make it big in the tourism sector.

"It's a big boost I would say," Mrs Koroilavesau said.

"Somebody from the iTaukei (community) to win, I think is a start for many others to come up. In winning awards like this it encourages people to contribute more particularly in tourism."

Reflecting on their personal life, Mrs Koroilavesau said despite his role as a minister her husband was still the same man she fell in love with years ago.

"I am humbled to be receiving this award on his behalf. I know he has contributed so much to the tourism industry and I would like to thank the excellence in tourism committee for nominating him.

"I think he is the happiest person. Someone you can have a chat with and I loved his simple life. His being a minister has never changed our lifestyle at home and he is the same man he was years ago and I just love him — he is sort of this simple and adorable man."








