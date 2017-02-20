Ra Schools receive new equipment, donor happy with report

/ Front page / News

CLOSE to 600 students in the Rakiraki area whose school supplies were destroyed by Tropical Cyclone Winston a year ago today, are now proud recipients of brand new equipment.

And the head of the organisation which began a nationwide appeal in Australia to raise the equipment is thrilled after receiving a Ministry of Education report that all the equipment had reached the children. Jo Burston, the founder and chief executive officer of Inspiring Rare Birds had organised and handed over the shipment of educational materials to the Minister for Education Mahendra Reddy in Rakiraki earlier this year.

With the Ministry of Education facilitating distribution last month Ms Burston said she was happy students were learning from and using the materials supplied.

The materials were distributed to three schools namely Rakiraki, Ellington and Navolau Primary School.

Ms Burston began the appeal after she visited Rakiraki in September 2016 and learn of the devastation to schools in the province.

Upon her return to Australia, Ms Burston was committed to the drive collecting everything from furniture to stationery.

"I am thrilled that the children of the three schools are eager to learn with all their new books and stationary," she said.

"After the devastation of Cyclone Winston and the further flooding in the region in December, it means the 2017 school year starts fresh with optimism and fun.

"The village elders, chiefs, school principals, teachers and minister Mahendra Reddy have been instrumental in ensuring everything was distributed.

"It shows me how dedicated they are to the future of Fijian children and education, but also how amazing collaboration creates huge impact."

Several businesses in Australia had collaborated with Inspiring Rare Birds to collect and ensure the materials were sent across.