Church strengthens business to spread gospel

Luke Rawalai
Monday, February 20, 2017

THE Assemblies of God Church will strengthen its business arm this year to generate revenue to finance its gospel targets.

Church general superintendent Pita Cili said the church currently owned the Deluxe Apartments in Suva which raked in about $1 million in annual revenue.

The church is now looking at other business initiatives to bring in money for the church to help it "spread the gospel".

"We have been having our own fundraising within the church to raise funds for supporting the church's ministry," he said. "In order to the further work of the ministry the church needs funding and entering into these business dealings is a way to achieve this."

The AOG Church hopes to hold a major "revival" this year and it believes this can only be financed through "unity in the church to raise funds".

"Hence the church in its efforts to spread the gospel will do all it can to progress its work and this would mean entering into business dealings," he said.

"There is a change coming and people need to open up their hearts for the word of God to take its effect on them."








