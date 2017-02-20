Cyclone Winston recovery work inspires song

/ Front page / News

A CYCLONE Winston song will be on air as the band Breeze Tukana Brothers will launch their original works to be performed later this week.

Lead singer Saki Tukana said the song was inspired by recovery work carried out after Severe TC Winston which he was involved in as an officer of the Fiji Corrections Service.

"I used to be part of Fiji Corrections Service's band and after Winston we were being deployed to villages around Viti Levu, rebuilding schools with other government departments," he said.

"It was a life-changing experience because of the trauma Winston had left the nation with and it was a privilege to be part of the recovery team that had firsthand experience in helping the affected people."

Mr Tukana said he had injured himself when he joined the academy late last year which was his turning point to pursue his singing career.

He added his group was ready to execute an unforgettable performance for the public. The album launch will be held at the Suva Civic Centre on Friday from 6pm to 10pm featuring other Fijian talents such as Senilagakali kei Koroilagi, Savu ni Delailomai, Voqa kei Valenisau, Suliasi Uluilakeba and Malumu ni Tobu kei Naivaukura.