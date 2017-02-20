FEA visits Dreketi community

/ Front page / News

HIGHLIGHTING electricity issues in the media proved useful for the Dreketi community.

Members of the community of Dreketi, a small township between Labasa and Bua, praised The Fiji Times for highlighting their electricity issues.

Dreketi resident Rajendra Prasad said since their plea for power supply were highlighted through this newspaper, the Fiji Electricity Authority had visited them and left with a promise to implement power in the area by April this year.

The 52-year-old farmer said FEA visited other homes in the area and began with the wiring works in other homes.

"Our children were affected mostly because while other homes in the area had access to electricity they had to resort to candles and hurricane lamps to study and do their homework," he said.

"Others who were a bit fortunate had solar panels which provided them with light. We are thankful to the authority for finally lending an ear to our plea and we look forward to having electricity in our homes."

Housewife Losana Lomani said all four homes in her area were assured they would receive power soon and added they were excited and happy.

Ms Lomani said even though they were promised with electricity much earlier, they were content that the FEA had finally listened.

"We have suffered for long but I think the sooner we have electricity the better," she said.

Meanwhile, questions sent to the FEA chief executive officer, Hasmukh Patel, on Monday last week remained unanswered.

However, Mr Patel responded to earlier questions sent and explained some homes that were left out earlier needed survey before the FEA commenced with their work.