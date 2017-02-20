Struggle to school

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Children of Vatulovona village and Seniwaloa settlement struggle against the current assisted by parents to get to school. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

ABOUT 100 students at Vatulovona Village and nearby Seniwaloa settlement have been unable to go to school after two weeks of constant flooding in the nearby river.

Parents have been cautious about sending children to school during flooding as three children from the community had died while on their way to school during previous rainy seasons.

When this newspaper visited the area last week, children had just begun to resume classes.

Village headman Wilisoni Volitikoro said they had pleaded with authorities for a bridge at the river and had grown tired of doing so.

Parent Fazrin Nisha said when flooding occurred, parents would pack children's stationery in a pot and swim across the river with their children.

"Our children attend school at the Waiqele Secondary School and Nabekavu Secondary School on the other side of the river," she said.

"It is sad to see our children battling the cold and strong currents to get to the other side of the river when flooding occurs."

Responding to queries from this newspaper, a statement from Fiji Roads Authority said they were not aware of the requests.

"The FRA will channel this new request through the Office of the Commissioner Northern to determine the priority of the request," the statement read.

"The FRA empathises with the situation, however we also have a backlog of Irish crossings to rebuild hence we rely on the commissioner's office to determine the priority on requests."