FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Beachcomber heard this tale about a man from Nadera's bubu who came in from Kadavu. During a family sit-down for tea at their Nadera home, bubu said, "Au via somi ti." The man's mom gives her a cup of tea and the container of sugar.

Bubu: "Woo sa matalelevu jina na memutou suka. (Sugar big granules)

She then stirs it and adds another spoon. Tastes and adds two more spoons. Tastes and adds two more spoons.

Mom says, "Nau sa sivia na suka." (Too much sugar)

Bubu, "Ae me jili gena va nava, se dranudraunu ga." (It's still not sweet).

Then she adds two more spoons. By that time the tea is finished and when mum took her cup away she sees the cup full of rice. She had given her the container for the rice instead of the sugar.