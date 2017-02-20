Ukrainians fascinated by Fiji's beauty

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fijian delegations perform a meke during the Ship for the World Youth cultural night at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

FIJI's beautiful nature and scenery has captured the hearts of many including those of the Ukrainian delegation who are part of the Ship of the World Youth Program currently visiting Fiji.

The 11-member delegation was among the hundreds of youths who showcased their culture through dances and music during the program's cultural night at the Vodafone Arena last Saturday.

Having to live in a country 15,473 kilometres away from Fiji, their team leader Mykhailo Zhernakov said they had been overwhelmed with the hospitality of the Fijian people and the surroundings.

"We love every bit of being in Fiji; the nature, the people. The island of Fiji is very beautiful and the people and the reception has been very hospitable," Mr Zhernakov said.

"We still have to experience Fiji. I would love to come back. We have so little time and everything is just so beautiful."

Every country, he said, had its history and something to share, and having had a feel of the Fijian culture was something he would take home.

"What I personally fell in love with is the beautiful nature of Fiji and when I saw Fiji on the horizon it was nothing else compared to our home," he said.

A lawyer by profession, Mr Zhernakov said he was glad to have visited the Fijian Parliament during their four-day stopover and learn about the parliamentary system.

Meanwhile, Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said the program had assisted many Fijian youths.

"They have really benefited from the program because of the mixture of cultures. It elevates them and broadens their knowledge and understanding about other cultures and traditions which is very good," Mr Tuitubou said.