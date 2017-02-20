$95,000 payout

/ Front page / News

FORMER Fiji national Usha Ram is $US46,000 ($F95,000) richer after she was awarded damages by a Canadian court for wrongful dismissal by fast food in 2013.

Mrs Ram, formerly of Rarawai in Ba, was terminated after being accused of stealing when she took home food and beverages from the company, where she had worked since 1989.

In her judgment, Justice Lisa Warren ordered the franchise to pay Mrs Ram $US21,000 in general damages, or the equivalent of one-year severance.

Justice Warren also awarded her $US25,000 in aggravated damages for emotional distress.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mrs Ram said the money would not pay for the humiliation she had endured following her termination.

Mrs Ram said she faced a lot of difficulties after the incident.

"I am not feeling very well after all these. I lost my job and faced a lot," Mrs Ram said.

She said people laughed at her and she felt humiliated by it.

In her judgment, Justice Warren found the employers acted in an "unreasonable, unfair and unduly insensitive manner" and should have considered that Mrs Ram would have difficulty finding other employment because of her age, limited education and English skills, BBC reported.

Mrs Ram and husband Mani migrated to Vancouver, Canada in 1987.

Mrs Ram worked for the fast food giant for 24 years at various locations in Canada.