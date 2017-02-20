ACP: Right values vital

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Kalabu Primary School listen during the awarness session earlier this week. Picture: SUPPLIED

TEACHING children the right values at a young age is vital to ensure they understand the impact and influence of peer pressure.

Chief of police operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu made the comment while addressing students of Kalabu Primary School last week.

Invited to help raise awareness among school students, ACP Tudravu said the force worked in partnership with the Education Ministry to equip students with knowledge of what was required of them as law-abiding citizens.

"Our community policing officers will talk to students about issues that they are susceptible to, especially as peer pressure has been a major factor as to why young people are involved in crimes. By teaching them young we can nurture them and tell them that if you are going to follow a group who often bullies and assaults other students then you too can end up in trouble," ACP Tudravu said.

Using the Duavata Policing initiative, the Fiji Police Force conducts awareness activities on the law for schoolchildren.

Titled the "Catch them young concept", the awareness sessions are aimed at encouraging the young to become law-abiding citizens in the future.

"Targeting schools and other learning institutions is a key component of our Duavata Community Policing initiative because it's often easier to teach children.

"Once they reach adulthood several other factors come into play and can be an obstacle in getting our message across about keeping away from a life of crime."