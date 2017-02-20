DPP avails stats for NGOs, civil societies

/ Front page / News

EVIDENCE-based solutions to problems which non-government organisations work to address is readily available.

At least that is something the Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde says his office is able to provide to NGOs and civil society organisations.

Mr Pryde said the office was willing to provide crime statistics to NGOs and CSOs who wish to give evidence-based solutions on crimes.

He made the comments in response to a question raised on how the DPP's office can assist non-government organisations and civil societies.

"When we are proposing solutions we look for evidence-based solutions and one thing we have been doing is releasing statistics and we have been doing this over a year and that is on serious sexual offences, we recently did statistics on non-sexual offences which are very serious ones that end up in the High Court,"Mr Pryde said.

"And we are also in contact with the Fiji Women's Rights Movement and they are doing a research project as well, and I think this is very important when we talk about solutions to crime we know what it is we are talking about and that is who committed the crime, what crime was committed, where and when all those sorts of things and we are keen to offer our statistics."

Chief Justice Anthony Gates said there was a need to eradicate violence from our society and the first hour procedure would help remove violence from the investigation process.