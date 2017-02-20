Race against time

/ Front page / News

A SENIOR lecturer at the University of the South Pacific says time is running out for all opposition political party leaders in the country.

USP School of Economics senior lecturer Dr Neelesh Gounder made the comment in light of the Tebbutt-Times polls conducted this month which continues to put FijiFirst leader Voreqe Bainimarama in the lead in terms of popularity and approval ratings ahead of the 2018 General Election.

Last week's poll gave Mr Bainimarama 44 per cent support from the public as their preferred choice for prime minister if the country was to have its general election tomorrow.

The head of government was followed by Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka with 11 per cent support and National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad in third place with less than 1 per cent support as the people's ideal choice for PM.

A total of 36 per cent were unsure as to who they would choose to be prime minister.

The week before last, another poll on the popularity of political leaders scored Mr Bainimarama an approval rating of 78 per cent as the prime minister; out of which 42 per cent said he was doing "a very good job" and 35 per cent suggested he was doing "a good job".

Dr Gounder said after analysing the figures for the preferred choice for PM, it seemed nothing had changed since the 2014 General Election in terms of support for party leaders.

"The percent of unsure voters is around 36 per cent. Assuming the unsure are distributed similar to the support for party leaders, then there is a good chance of Bainimarama picking up at least another 15 per cent of unsure voters, taking his tally to 57 per cent," Dr Gounder said.

The economics academic predicts Mr Bainimarama's support to further improve based on his work on maintaining national security, social welfare and other benefit schemes for the Fijians.

"If this poll is anything to go by, Bainimarama could reach around 65 per cent (he received 69 per cent total votes in 2014 election)."

Dr Gounder said due to the nature of Fiji's electoral system, a winning strategy would be to create the leader of the party as the popular face to collect votes all over the nation.

"This strategy and outcome was evident from the 2014 General Election, especially in the case of FijiFirst party."

"Consider the leader's votes as a percentage of total party votes in 2014; FijiFirst 68.9 per cent, SODELPA 35.4 per cent and NFP 29.9 per cent - this outcome from the 2014 election shows how well it worked for FijiFirst as its leader brought 68.9 per cent of all the votes for the party.

"The lack of constituencies/boundaries allows candidates to campaign and collect support all over the country."

He said this circumstance worked well for a nationally popular party leader who could use his or her charm on both local and national issues.

"The disadvantage for the lesser popular candidates can be seen here. Locally strong candidates have a limited voter base."

"This does not allow these candidates a strong show all over the country."

