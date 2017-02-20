Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Monday 20 February

Islanders relive Winston ordeal

Aqela Susu
Monday, February 20, 2017

THE pain and the struggles of what Koro islanders went through this day last year is one that will be etched in the back of their minds forever.

At the Jubilee Hall in Toorak, Suva yesterday, about 300 people converged to remember the lives of those affected by Severe TC Winston.

Tears flowed as many tried to relive the ordeal of what they went through that fateful day.

Grandmother Milika Babakobau was among the many men and women who could not contain their emotions during the service as they reminisced on their family's journey to safety when Severe TC Winston took its toll on their village at Nakodu on Koro a year ago today.

"As soon as I saw my grandchildren during the service I was very emotional and could only recall the day we were helpless after our house was destroyed and I ran with them to the Seventh-day Adventist Church for shelter," Mrs Babakobau said.

"I was just thinking of how they were all crying that day when they saw the huge waves sweeping through the village.

"My tears today were also because I am happy that our God is able to free us slowly from the sadness and sorrow we went through after that cyclone," she said.

Today, the country will commemorate the anniversary of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston which claimed 44 lives and left thousands of families homeless.








