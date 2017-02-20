Health ministry workshops heart diseases

/ Front page / News

Update: 10:53PM THE Ministry of Health will consult various stakeholders over a two day workshop in Suva tomorrow in a bid to improve the way its facilities and staff deal with two of its most significant ailments.

Acute rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease remain significant health problems in Fiji and according to studies by Ministry of Health officials in an Australian medical journal, there is an urgent need for its effective control.

This week�s workshop around the theme �Rising to the Challenge: Improving Health Outcomes for People Living with ARF and RHD in Fiji� will be held on February 20 � 21 at the Novotel Lami Bay.

The event is aimed at developing and refining �the current model of care for RHD patients that is being piloted in nine sites across Fiji.�

To be opened by Rosy Akbar, the Minister of Health and Medical Services, the event will include contributions from the National advisor for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), Dr Isimeli Tukana, Amanda Vercoe, Deputy High Commissioner, New Zealand High Commission and Phyllis Tokaru an advocate for patients of the diseases.