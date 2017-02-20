Health ministry workshops heart diseases

Update: 10:53PM THE Ministry of Health will consult various stakeholders over a two day workshop in Suva tomorrow in a bid to improve the way its facilities and staff deal with two of its most significant ailments.
Acute rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease remain significant
health problems in Fiji and according to studies by Ministry of Health officials
in an Australian medical journal, there is an urgent need for its effective
control.
This week�s workshop around the theme �Rising to the
Challenge: Improving Health Outcomes for People Living with ARF and RHD in Fiji�
will be held on February 20 � 21 at the Novotel Lami Bay.
The event is aimed at developing and refining �the current
model of care for RHD patients that is being piloted in nine sites across Fiji.�
To be opened by Rosy Akbar, the Minister of Health and
Medical Services, the event will include contributions from the National
advisor for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), Dr Isimeli Tukana, Amanda Vercoe,
Deputy High Commissioner, New Zealand High Commission and Phyllis Tokaru an
advocate for patients of the diseases.