Commemorative service inappropriate

THE one year anniversary service to commemorate Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston is inappropriate, the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) Party Leader, Major General (retired) Sitiveni Rabuka said.
In a statement issued earlier this evening, Rabuka questioned
the intention to the service which is scheduled for 11am tomorrow �while those
in tents because of TC Winston and TD04F continue to suffer during the current
heavy rains and wait for government assistance.�
The former Prime Minsiter said the service was not custom
and said it was inappropriate to hold the event because thousands continued to
suffer.
�Unveiling a plaque for the 44 who lost their lives because
of severe TC Winston is inappropriate because their families have already
buried them and will hold their own private remembrance."
"The funds spent on
getting school children and civil servants to attend this national
commemoration would be better spent improving the lives and rehabilitating the
homes and schools damaged by TC Winston one year ago,� Rabuka said.
Rabuka said he was concerned at the plight of families and
schoolchildren who continued to live in tents a year after the cyclone.
�I remain concerned at the further devastation caused by
TD04F in December 2016 and by the recent and ongoing tropical depressions on
those areas in dire need for assistance since severe TC Winston struck Fiji.
TD04F, TD10F, cyclones and other extreme weather phenomena were predictable
given Fiji�s cyclone season runs from November to April annually.�
Rabuka said better coordination could have reduced spending
in non-essential areas which means survivors could have received earlier
assistance to build cyclone resistant homes.
The party�s recommends the re-establishment of the PM�s
Cyclone Rehabilitation and Housing Department and the Government Supplies
Department to coordinate, monitor and drive post-cyclone rehabilitation.