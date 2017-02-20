Commemorative service inappropriate

/ Front page / News

Update: 10:35PM THE one year anniversary service to commemorate Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston is inappropriate, the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) Party Leader, Major General (retired) Sitiveni Rabuka said.

In a statement issued earlier this evening, Rabuka questioned the intention to the service which is scheduled for 11am tomorrow �while those in tents because of TC Winston and TD04F continue to suffer during the current heavy rains and wait for government assistance.�

The former Prime Minsiter said the service was not custom and said it was inappropriate to hold the event because thousands continued to suffer.

�Unveiling a plaque for the 44 who lost their lives because of severe TC Winston is inappropriate because their families have already buried them and will hold their own private remembrance."

"The funds spent on getting school children and civil servants to attend this national commemoration would be better spent improving the lives and rehabilitating the homes and schools damaged by TC Winston one year ago,� Rabuka said.

Rabuka said he was concerned at the plight of families and schoolchildren who continued to live in tents a year after the cyclone.

�I remain concerned at the further devastation caused by TD04F in December 2016 and by the recent and ongoing tropical depressions on those areas in dire need for assistance since severe TC Winston struck Fiji. TD04F, TD10F, cyclones and other extreme weather phenomena were predictable given Fiji�s cyclone season runs from November to April annually.�

Rabuka said better coordination could have reduced spending in non-essential areas which means survivors could have received earlier assistance to build cyclone resistant homes.

The party�s recommends the re-establishment of the PM�s Cyclone Rehabilitation and Housing Department and the Government Supplies Department to coordinate, monitor and drive post-cyclone rehabilitation.