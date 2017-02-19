'Work your dream'

Update: 9:15PM FIJI 7s skipper, Osea Kolinisau has called on Fijians to work hard to be successful.
"It is important to be committed to the goals that we
have, to the dreams that we have, and to the ideals of life that we have. Those
commitments will help you focus on your goals, on your dream, and will keep you
on track," he said.
He was named Sportsman of the Year while Fiji Table Tennis
Paralympian Mere Roden was named sportswoman of the year. Prime Minister Voreqe
Bainimarama was the chief guest.
More in the Fiji Times tomorrow.