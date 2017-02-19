Beware internet scams

/ Front page / News

Update: 9:14PM DO NOT not to be fooled by international online scams on social websites requesting for money to clear parcels overseas.

The Fiji Police Force issued the warning this weekend after receiving numerous complaints from people who were defrauded of their money.

A police statement revealed that the cyber-crime unit had dealt with two such cases from Labasa.

"The Cyber Crime Unit has received one report whereby a woman from Labasa had sent close to $2,000 to a person claiming to be a Customs official at an international location to clear a parcel that was arranged to be sent over to her via social media," the statement said.

"The second a case involved a woman who had sent $200 for a similar scam while it was foiled after victim had contacted police and was advised not to send any more money.