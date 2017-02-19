CJ: Cells need to be improve

/ Front page / News

Update: 9:04PM THERE is a need to improve cells at police stations around the country, Chief Justice Anthony Gates said.

Justice Gates stressed that it was imperative to ensure that people who are detained or arrested are well looked after when they are held in custody.

He said this was part of the recommendation made by the Association on the Prevention of Torture.

"It has to be an appropriate place not where all the brush cutters, bad toilet sits and all sorts of other junks are piled up in police stations, it's got to be a proper place for keeping somebody temporary until they are brought to court," Justice Gates said.

He made this clear during the 'First Hour Procedure' discussions with non-government organisations and civil societies in Suva yesterday.

Justice Gates stated that the first hour procedure and video of the caution interview is the first step in ensuring violence is removed from the investigation process and also from our society.