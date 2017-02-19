Fiji Time: 9:31 PM on Sunday 19 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

CJ: Cells need to be improve

LITIA CAVA
Sunday, February 19, 2017

Update: 9:04PM THERE is a need to improve cells at police stations around the country, Chief Justice Anthony Gates said.

Justice Gates stressed that it was imperative to ensure that people who are detained or arrested are well looked after when they are held in custody.

He said this was part of the recommendation made by the Association on the Prevention of Torture.

"It has to be an appropriate place not where all the brush cutters, bad toilet sits and all sorts of other junks are piled up in police stations, it's got to be a proper place for keeping somebody temporary until they are brought to court," Justice Gates said.

He made this clear during the 'First Hour Procedure' discussions with non-government organisations and civil societies in Suva yesterday.

Justice Gates stated that the first hour procedure and video of the caution interview is the first step in ensuring violence is removed from the investigation process and also from our society.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Number crunch
  2. Foul play 'ruled out' in man's death
  3. A 'light' of testimony
  4. Voyage of a lifetime
  5. Farmer arrested in raid
  6. Fiji group returns empowered
  7. Delays top complaints
  8. Uci rules ACS event
  9. Opposition left out of NY parliament trip
  10. A farm to call his own

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  6. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  7. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  10. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)