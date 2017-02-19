CJ: Cells need to be improve

Update: 9:04PM THERE is a need to improve cells at police stations around the country, Chief Justice Anthony Gates said.
Justice Gates stressed that it was imperative to ensure that
people who are detained or arrested are well looked after when they are held in
custody.
He said this was part of the recommendation made by the
Association on the Prevention of Torture.
"It has to be an appropriate place not where all the
brush cutters, bad toilet sits and all sorts of other junks are piled up in
police stations, it's got to be a proper place for keeping somebody temporary
until they are brought to court," Justice Gates said.
He made this clear during the 'First Hour Procedure'
discussions with non-government organisations and civil societies in Suva
yesterday.
Justice Gates stated that the first hour procedure and video
of the caution interview is the first step in ensuring violence is removed from
the investigation process and also from our society.