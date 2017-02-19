Ba, Rewa in Oceania battle

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:48PM THE Vodafone Ba football team will field all local-based players in the upcoming Oceania Football Confederation Champions League Group B matches that will be played in New Caledonia from February 26 to March 4.

Ba will face Team Wellington (New Zealand), Hiengene Sport (New Caledonia) and Puaikura (Cook Islands) during the pool stage.

Ba's early trip to New Caledonia has been affected because of a visa delay. The side was supposed to leave today, but will now depart later this week.

Rewa is the other team from Fiji that will feature in the OFC Champions League. The Delta Tigers are in Group D with Tefana (Tahiti), Marist Fire (Solomon Islands) and Erakor Golden Star of Vanuatu. The Group D matches will be played from March 11-17 in Tahiti. The winner of the OFC Champions League will qualify for the 2017 FIFA World Club Cup which will be played in the United Arab Emirates.